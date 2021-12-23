Busted: NYPD arrests man accused of Queens elevator sex assault

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police asked for help identifying this individual in connection with a sexual assault and attempted robbery in Forest Hills, Queens on Dec. 17 2021. (credit: NYPD)

FOREST HILLS, Queens — Police arrested a 62-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman during an attempted robbery inside of a Queens elevator.

Ralph Toro was charged Wednesday night with sex abuse and attempted robbery in connection with the Friday incident.

He allegedly followed the 51-year-old victim into a an elevator near 62nd Drive and 108th Street, displayed a knife and demanded the woman turn over items in her purse, police said.

The victim placed her belongings on the floor of the elevator and the man searched her body before sexually assaulting her, according to investigators.

The victim then pushed the man out of the elevator without any of her property being taken, police said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

