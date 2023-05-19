QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – More than a dozen people were injured when two buses crashed in Queens Friday morning, fire officials said.

First responders were called to the scene near John F. Kennedy Airport, on a service road that connects to the Van Wyck Expressway and the Belt Parkway, just before 6 a.m. Fifteen people were evaluated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the FDNY.

AIR11 was over the scene Friday morning. The video showed a black passenger van crashed into the back of a larger bus with Delta markings on it.

Traffic was diverted to a side service road as the main access point to JFK was closed for the police investigation.