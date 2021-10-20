Burglary suspect pleads guilty in 2019 death of NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen

Christopher Ransom

Christopher Ransom (left) pleaded guilty to the 2019 friendly fire death of NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen

RICHMOND HILL, Queens — A man pleaded guilty in connection to the 2019 friendly fire death of an NYPD detective, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday.

Christopher Ransom, 30, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and robbery charges related to the Feb. 12, 2019 shooting that killed NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen.

Ransom and an accomplice, Jagger Freeman, held up a Richmond Hill T-Mobile store, according to court records. The two brandished a weapon and ordered the two store employees to surrender cash and merchandise from the back room. 

Ransom allegedly pointed a fake gun at responding officers, who fired 42 shots.

Simonsen, a 19-year veteran detective, was fatally shot in the torso.

A sergeant was also seriously injured after he was shot in his left leg.

Officials called the incident a “tragic case of friendly fire.

Ransom is expected to be sentenced in November to 33 years in prison plus five years post-release supervision.

