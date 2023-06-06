Two burglars stole a safe containing $50,000 cash, and jewelry worth over $200,000 from a Queens home in May, police said. (NYPD)

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two burglars stole a safe containing $50,000 in cash and jewelry worth over $200,000 from a Queens home last month, police told PIX11 News on Tuesday.

The bandits were able to pick a locked door and walked into the home near 202nd Street and 28th Avenue around 3 a.m. on May 1, according to the NYPD. The suspects then stole the safe with $50,000 in cash inside and jewelry valued at over $200,000 before fleeing the scene, police said.

No one was inside the home at the time. No injuries were reported.

The investigation remained ongoing.

