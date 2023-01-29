Police are searching for two suspects who burglarized a Queens home on Jan. 21, 2023. (NYPD)

BRIARWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — Two burglars snuck into a vacant Queens home last week and stole $37,000 in cash and jewelry before escaping through a basement door, police said.

The thieves climbed up a second-floor balcony and found an unlocked door to gain access to the home near Coolidge Avenue and 139th Street in Briarwood on Jan. 21 at 8 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The burglars took $9,000 in cash and $28,000 worth of jewelry, police said. The suspects then used some burglar tools to open a locked basement door to get out of the house, police said. After unlocking the door, the thieves fled northbound on 82nd Avenue.

The NYPD released photos of the suspects, who remained at large, as of Sunday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).