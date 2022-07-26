Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly burglarized a Queens home. (NYPD)

WOODSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — Two burglars broke into an empty Queens home and stole thousands of dollars in property, authorities said.

The thieves entered through a back window of a home near 53rd Place and Broadway in Woodsie on July 17 at around 2 p.m. and grabbed jewelry, electronics, a cellphone, a wallet, and handbags, police said. The property was worth approximately $10, 250.

Police described the suspects as a male and a female approximately in their mid-30s. NYPD released photos of the suspects sought in the incident.

