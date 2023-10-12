MASPETH, Queens (PIX11) — A moped-riding burglar stole $36,000 in cash from a Queens warehouse last week, police said Thursday.

The suspect entered the building at 58-08 58th Ave. in Maspeth and took the money at around 3 p.m. on Oct. 5, according to the NYPD. There were no injuries.

The man then took off on a black and yellow moped. The suspect was last seen riding northbound on 58th Avenue, police said. There have been no arrests.

