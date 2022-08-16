LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — Four people were hospitalized, including three first responders, after a person threw bricks at an ambulance Monday night in Long Island City, officials said.

The assailant began hurling bricks at the emergency vehicle on Vernon Boulevard near 45th Road around 9:10 p.m., prompting a request for police, according to an FDNY spokesperson.

Four people were ultimately transported to area hospitals, the spokesperson said: Two NYPD officers, an EMS worker, and a civilian. The nature and extent of their injuries were not immediately known.

The NYPD did not immediately provide information on the incident, leaving it unclear whether the assailant was in custody and the circumstances of the attack.