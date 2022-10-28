BREEZY POINT, Queens (PIX11) — In the midst of Superstorm Sandy’s floods and rains ten years ago was one of the largest, most destructive fires in New York City history. The Breezy Point fire ended up being part of a dual fire and flood emergency in which some 350 homes were destroyed, either from the flames or the floodwaters, or both.

The person in charge of rescuing dozens of residents as well as fighting the fires was the chief of the Point Breeze Volunteer Fire Department, Marty Ingram. He recently published a book at the tenth anniversary of the superstorm. It not only looks back on that fateful disaster, it looks ahead to emergency management in future storms of Sandy’s magnitude.

Titled “Flood, Fire and a Superstorm,” Ingram’s book talks about a what he calls a series of miracles that occurred the night of October 29, 2012.

Each one, he said in an interview, took place after he gathered his firefighters and some of the people who’d sought shelter at the town’s community center to pray.

It’s on the highest ground in the sea-level community, and is right behind the flooded out firehouse that Ingram oversaw.

As the floodwaters rose, and the fires intensified, Ingram said, it became evident that he and his fire company would need to save dozens more people from the floods, even though the rescue unit had few resources available in the storm.

What happened next, Ingram said, was astonishing.

“The boat crews that came in, they sought sanctuary with us.”

Marine unit first responders just happened to show up.

“They were trying to rescue somebody else,” said Ingram, but they ended up at the shelter Ingram and his crew had set up.

“Now we had a new dimension to pull other people in,” he said.

It was the first of a variety of what he describes in the book as miracles. Another came as the smoke from all of the fires started overtaking the community center shelter, making it nearly impossible to breathe.

By this point, there were 40 people in the shelter, and Ingram and his fellow firefighters needed to evacuate them as fast as possible.

At the time, there was only one, risky option available. Again, Ingram gathered the people in the shelter for what he called a “prayer huddle.” They together recited the “Our Father,” or “The Lord’s Prayer.”

Ingram weighed the options — evacuate, or possibly have dozens of people suffocate from heavy toxic fumes. They had just one high-axle rescue truck available.

It would work out “if the truck would start, after being under five feet of water,” Ingram said, adding, “That was a big ‘if.'”

Still, he said,”miraculously, the truck started, and to this day, I don’t know how it happened.”

That miracle truck, which was only months old when Sandy hit, is still in operation. It remains a testament to events which Ingram says strengthened his spirituality.

“When you reach out and ask for help,”said Ingram, “and that help is given right away, that reinforces your faith.”

He also said that it’s a wonder that the Breezy Point community has been able to rebuild completely, in spite of the extensive damage that it had suffered.

Also miraculous, the former fire chief said, was how the storm’s victims survived.

“Nobody died in Breezy Point,” he said, adding that he was sorry for the lives lost elsewhere in the region due to the effects of Sandy. “We are just amazed that it didn’t happen here,” he said.

His book also warns that communities ignore the potential for more storms like Sandy at their own peril.

Ingram, a veteran U.S. Air Force rescue pilot, longstanding firefighter, and F.A.A. manager, said that he’s had enough experience to know that cities and towns need to do all they can now to prepare for the next superstorm.

He called his publication “a guidebook for global communities that may experience multiple disasters, the way we did during Superstorm Sandy.”

He also said that even though the causes of climate change are disputed, “It’s a reality. We need to stand together, and prepare for that.”