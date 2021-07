QUEENS — A motorcycle driver struck a 5-year-old boy, critically injuring him, and then drove off in Queens on Sunday night, police said.

The boy was struck in the parking lot of Flushing Meadows Corona Park around 7 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said the boy suffered trauma to his head and body.

The NYPD has not yet released a description of the motorcycle or of the driver.