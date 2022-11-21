ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was stabbed during a fight in a parking near a Queens McDonald’s on Monday, police said.

The teen was stabbed in the hip, officials said. He’d been in a fight with other teens on 21st Street near 31st Drive. The teen is not likely to die from his injuries.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released a description of the suspect. Officials have not said what led to the fight.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).