ROSEDALE, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested a 15-year-old boy on Saturday in connection with a teenage girl’s shooting death in Queens.

Shantasia Obrian, 17, was found unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back on Friday, police said. She was rushed from 136th Avenue to a hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Officers took two persons of interest into custody. They later charged an unnamed 15-year-old suspect with manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and tampering with physical evidence.