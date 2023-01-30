QUEENS (PIX11) — Two people, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed in a high-speed crash on the Belt Parkway late Sunday in Queens, according to authorities.

Three people were inside the vehicle when it crashed on the eastbound side of the Belt Parkway near Farmers Boulevard just before midnight, in what police described as an apparent single-car accident. Officials said that the driver was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred.

A 15-year-old passenger was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said, not immediately releasing his identity.

First responders rushed a second male passenger to an area hospital, but he too was pronounced dead. Police did not immediately identify that victim by name or provide his age.

A 19-year-old man, believed to be the driver, was hospitalized in what officials described as stable condition.

An investigation into the deadly crash left eastbound lanes of the Belt Parkway closed near the scene early Monday.