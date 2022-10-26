JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A teenager was stabbed across the street from a middle school in Queens, police said. This comes a day after a 14-year-old boy was shot at a high school on Staten Island.

The victim, 14, was outside around the McDonald’s at 181-25 Hillside Avenue. Police said a 16-year-old boy who knew the victim stabbed him in the stomach, then took off on foot. The area of the stabbing is across the street from Susan B. Anthony Academy. However, it is unknown if the two teens came from the school.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black turban and black mask and was around 5’4″.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.