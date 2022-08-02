QUEENS (PIX11) — A 14-year-old boy was found fatally shot in the back in Queens Tuesday morning, police said.

Authorities found the victim face down in a driveway with a gunshot wound to his lower back at around 7:15 a.m. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

Police said it is unclear if the teen was shot in the driveway or somewhere else. Police are also investigating if the victim is connected to the address where he was found.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.