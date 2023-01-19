CAMBRIA HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly shooting two fellow teens outside a Cambria Heights high school, according to authorities.

The accused assailant, whose name has not been disclosed by police due to his age, is charged with four counts of assault, plus two counts each of reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Wednesday afternoon incident, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call around 4:50 p.m. found a boy, 14, and a girl, 16, with gunshot wounds outside the Q492 Campus Magnet High School near Linden Boulevard and 207th Street, authorities said.

The boy and girl were taken to an area hospital with injuries to the right leg and right ankle, respectively. Both were listed in what police described as stable condition.

The 13-year-old was taken into custody without further incident at the scene, where a firearm was found, officials said.

The shooting came just one day after a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the shooting of an NYPD officer in the Bronx, prompting Mayor Eric Adams to renew his call to get guns off the streets and, in particular, out of the hands of teens.

Shootings involving teens — both as suspects and victims — surged in 2022, according to the NYPD, leading Queens Borough President Donovan Richards to list a reduction in violent crimes among young people as one of his office’s top priorities in an interview with PIX11 News earlier this month.