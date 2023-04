JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — A 12-year-old boy was rescued after falling between subway cars in Queens Wednesday night, police said.

First responders rescued the boy after he fell while aboard the R train near the Roosevelt Avenue station around 7:20 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a knee injury, police said.

Investigators couldn’t confirm how the victim fell or if he may have been subway surfing.