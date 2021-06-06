Justin Wallace, bottom right, was fatally shot by a gunman, top left, in Queens on June 6, 2021, police said. (Credit: NYPD; Wallace family handout)

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — Police on Sunday released new video of a suspect wanted for opening fire on a house in Queens, killing a 10-year-old boy and wounding a man Saturday night.

Justin Wallace and a 29-year-old man, who police identified as the boy’s uncle, had just entered a residence when someone fired rounds at them, according to the NYPD.

The shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. on Beach 45th Street in Far Rockaway.

Police initially said the shots came from inside, however, the surveillance video shows the suspect walked up to the house and opened fire, squeezing off eight rapid-fire shots.

🚨WANTED for HOMICIDE: Do you know this guy? On 6/5/21 at approx 9:33 PM, in front of 342 Beach 45 St in Queens, the suspect fired numerous rounds, striking a 29-year-old male & killing a 10-year-old boy. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/cxp13hqEjI — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 6, 2021

Responding officers found Justin unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his torso, police said. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

Justin was just days away from his 11th birthday, his family told PIX11 on Sunday.

The adult victim was shot in the shoulder and was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Investigators believe there may have been a dispute earlier in the evening that led to the shooting.

No arrests had been made, as of Sunday afternoon.

Mayor Bill de Blasio took to Twitter to offer his condolences to Justin’s family and vowed the killer would be brought to justice.

“Justin Wallace should be alive right now. He’s dead because of a coward’s act. He had his entire life ahead of him. It’s a profound injustice. His killer will be brought to justice,” the mayor said. “To his (Justin’s) family: your city shares your anger, it shares your sadness. We mourn with you.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).