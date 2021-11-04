Queens Borough President Donovan Richards talks reelection, plans for future

Queens

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards will get to serve a full term after being reelected by voters on Tuesday.

Richards first took office last November after former Borough President Melinda Katz was elected as the Queens district attorney.

Richards spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on Thursday about his reelection, how it feels to be the only borough president brought back and what voters can expect from him in the coming years.

The Queens leader also shared his thoughts on New York voters electing Black men to key leadership positions across the city, including Eric Adams for mayor, reelecting Jumaane Williams as public advocate and Alvin Bragg as Manhattan district attorney.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Pandemic prostitution increasingly profitable in Queens

Rapper Fetty Wap among 6 arrested in cross-country drug ring: officials

Queens mobile library heads to neighborhoods with low COVID vaccination rates

Queens mom says it's raining in her living room

Queens locals campaigning to save 'Little Manila' neighborhood

Howard Beach homes get creepy for contest

More Queens

New York Election Videos

Queens BP Donovan Richards talks reelection, future plans

Eric Adams wins NYC mayoral election

What are the priorities for an Adams administration?

After Adams' win in NYC mayoral race, what could controversial anti-crime unit's return look like?

Eric Adams calls NYC DOE ‘one of the greatest embarrassments in our city’

Eric Adams elected NYC's new mayor; talks vaccinations, public safety

More New York Elections

PIX on Politics

NYC mayoral candidates sit down with PIX11

NYC mayoral race: Where Adams, Sliwa stand on key issues

2021 NYC Race for Mayor: Eric Adams

2021 NYC Race for Mayor: Curtis Sliwa

PIX11 poll: Adams far and away favorite to win mayor's race

PIX on Politics panel: Homestretch in NYC mayoral, NJ governor races

More PIX on Politics

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

'World's Funniest Animals': Host Elizabeth Stanton talks CW show

Singer Angelique Kidjo returns to NYC with performance at Carnegie Hall

Peter Stormare talks new film "The Grand Duke of Corsica"

Actor James Bingham talks 'Swagger' series based on Kevin Durant's story

Inflation, your Thanksgiving dinner and how you can reduce costs

How to protect your child from identity theft

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter