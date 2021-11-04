Queens Borough President Donovan Richards talks reelection, plans for future

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards will get to serve a full term after being reelected by voters on Tuesday.

Richards first took office last November after former Borough President Melinda Katz was elected as the Queens district attorney.

Richards spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on Thursday about his reelection, how it feels to be the only borough president brought back and what voters can expect from him in the coming years.

The Queens leader also shared his thoughts on New York voters electing Black men to key leadership positions across the city, including Eric Adams for mayor, reelecting Jumaane Williams as public advocate and Alvin Bragg as Manhattan district attorney.