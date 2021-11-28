Body parts found on LIE in Queens: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. — Police launched an investigation on Saturday after body parts were found on the Long Island Expressway in Queens, according to the NYPD.

Authorities were called to the area near Exit 23 around 3:30 p.m. for a report of body parts found on the expressway, police told PIX11 News Sunday morning.

Responding officers found the remains of a male, according to the NYPD. The victim has not yet been identified.

The department’s vehicle collision unit was investigating. No arrests have been made, as of Sunday morning.

