Body of woman found in trunk of car in Queens: NYPD

The body of a woman was found in the trunk of a vehicle in South Ozone Park, Queens, on March 10, 2021, police said. (Credit: Citizen App)

The body of a woman was found in the trunk of a vehicle in Queens Wednesday morning, police said.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s, was discovered around 9:50 a.m. when a tow truck driver attempted to remove the vehicle on Lefferts Boulevard in South Ozone Park, according to the NYPD.

Video showed a vehicle on top of a tow truck bed, surrounded by police tape, Wednesday morning.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).