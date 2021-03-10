Body of woman found in trunk of car in Queens: NYPD

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
vehicle on a tow truck bed after woman's body found inside

The body of a woman was found in the trunk of a vehicle in South Ozone Park, Queens, on March 10, 2021, police said. (Credit: Citizen App)

The body of a woman was found in the trunk of a vehicle in Queens Wednesday morning, police said.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s, was discovered around 9:50 a.m. when a tow truck driver attempted to remove the vehicle on Lefferts Boulevard in South Ozone Park, according to the NYPD.

Video showed a vehicle on top of a tow truck bed, surrounded by police tape, Wednesday morning.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Queens Videos

Queens grassroots groups partner for pop-up food pantry

LIRR reverses schedule changes after riders, Gov. Cuomo express disatisfaction

LIRR reversing course on changes after pushback

Celebrating movies with social meaning

New York pushes to pass wrongful convictions act

College student from Queens gets one-in-a-million face surgery

More Queens

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Shea Yeleen's products generate financial empowerment for women in Africa

Hip-hop pioneer Kangol Kid talks colon cancer diagnosis

Harlem cake artist Charmaine Jones talks competing on Food Network show 'Easter Basket Challenge'

'Country Comfort' star Griffin McIntyre talks new Netflix series

2021 TAX TIPS

Cooler Wednesday but spring-like stretch continues

House plans to pass $1.9T relief bill

New Yorkers 60 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine this week: Cuomo

LIRR reverses schedule changes after riders, Gov. Cuomo express disatisfaction

@PIX11News on Twitter