MASPETH, Queens (PIX11) — Rev. Robert Brennan, Bishop of Brooklyn, joined the Polish community of Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church in Maspeth on Saturday morning for the annual blessing of their Easter food baskets.

“This blessing of the Easter baskets, and of all the foods, is so beautiful because it connects the family and the Church,” Brennan said. “It’s beautiful to see so many of you gathered as families, to see different generations of people here, coming together to the Church to ask for God’s blessing.”

Brennan was joined by Auxiliary Bishop Witold Mroziewski in the service, which was attended by more than 300 people, according to the Diocese of Brooklyn. Two children from the parish presented the bishop with an Easter food basket in appreciation of his visit.