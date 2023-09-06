QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A bike-riding thief snatched a woman’s cellphone out of her back pocket in Queens last month, police said Wednesday.

The 25-year-old woman was walking near 81st Street and 102nd Avenue when the bike-riding suspect grabbed the phone from her back pocket at around 6 p.m. on Aug. 12, according to the NYPD. The victim was not injured.

The suspect was last seen on a bicycle on Liberty Avenue, police said. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.