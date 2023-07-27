RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — Three robbers stole nearly $2,000 in cash at gunpoint from a smoke shop in Queens last week, police said Thursday.

The suspects barged into the store at 801 Cypress Ave. in Ridgewood just after 1 p.m. on July 19 before one of the thieves pointed a gun at a 27-year-old employee, according to the NYPD. The gunman’s accomplices then went behind the counter and took $1,000 from the worker and $600 from the register, police said.

The employee was not injured.

The suspects took off on bikes and were last seen heading southbound on Madison Street, police said. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).