SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — A section of the Belt Parkway was temporarily closed early Wednesday morning in Queens after an E-bike rider was fatally struck by a car in an apparent hit-and-run, according to officials.

Police said the victim was riding an E-bike westbound on the Belt Parkway just after 1 a.m. when he was struck and killed by a car near Exit 18B for Lefferts Boulevard, in South Ozone Park.

According to the NYPD, the driver of the car, and four passengers inside, hopped out and fled on foot after the deadly crash.

Their Dodge Charger was left behind at the scene, authorities said.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Due to the investigation, all westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway were closed at Lefferts Boulevard for about three hours overnight, from around 1:45 a.m. to 4:45 a.m., the New York City Office of Emergency Management said on Twitter.

Update: Following a prior closure, all westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway have reopened at Lefferts Boulevard in Queens. Expect residual delays. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/HuA8o4J1wF. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) October 6, 2021

No arrests had been made, as of Wednesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).