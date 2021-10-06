Belt Pkwy hit-and-run: E-bike rider fatally struck in Queens; driver and passengers flee on foot, police say

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — A section of the Belt Parkway was temporarily closed early Wednesday morning in Queens after an E-bike rider was fatally struck by a car in an apparent hit-and-run, according to officials.

Police said the victim was riding an E-bike westbound on the Belt Parkway just after 1 a.m. when he was struck and killed by a car near Exit 18B for Lefferts Boulevard, in South Ozone Park.

According to the NYPD, the driver of the car, and four passengers inside, hopped out and fled on foot after the deadly crash.

Their Dodge Charger was left behind at the scene, authorities said.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Due to the investigation, all westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway were closed at Lefferts Boulevard for about three hours overnight, from around 1:45 a.m. to 4:45 a.m., the New York City Office of Emergency Management said on Twitter.

No arrests had been made, as of Wednesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Netflix nabs show about nothing

Inside racial disparities in health care

Innovative redesign helps reduce flooding

Queens community pays tribute to crash victim

More Queens

Crime

NYC gun bust: Midtown doorman sold illegal weapons outside building where he worked, officials say

Search for Times Square subway shove suspect

Her order of protection didn't help: NYC woman brutally beaten during domestic violence incident

George Floyd statue vandalized in Union Square

16-year-old girl in coma after being shot in the head on Brooklyn playground

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter