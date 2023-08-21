ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A bat-wielding skateboarder brutally attacked two people in Astoria Saturday, including a 79-year-old man who suffered a skull fracture, authorities said.

Matthew Lloyd, 36, was riding a skateboard when he allegedly struck Jamal Bermudez, 46, in the back of the head with a metal bat near 19th Street and Ditmars Boulevard at around 6:10 p.m., prosecutors said. Bermudez was knocked unconscious. His injuries included swelling, bruising, and cuts, officials said.

About 10 minutes later, Lloyd allegedly came up from Massalis Hristos, 79, and hit him in the head with the bat near 20-17 19th St., authorities said. While Hristos was on the ground, Lloyd allegedly struck him in the head and face multiple times, breaking his skull and eye socket, according to prosecutors.

Hristos needed surgery to save his eye and remained hospitalized.

Police arrested Lloyd about an hour after the second attack. He had the skateboard and bat when he was taken into custody, authorities said.

Lloyd was arraigned Monday on charges of attempted murder and assault, prosecutors said. He pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail, according to court records.

“The randomness of the attacks is as frightening as their brutality,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Lloyd’s attorney could not immediately be reached Monday.

