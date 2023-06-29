NEW YORK (PIX11) — The summer travel season is underway, and millions of people will take to the roads and the skies. But the federal government has warned travelers that more airport delays are to be expected this summer because of staffing shortages.

Some future aviation crews are getting training and education in Queens at Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology. The campus is in East Elmhurst, across the street from LaGuardia.

Students prepare for careers in the airline industry, and it’s not only about being a pilot. Instructors and students showed PIX11 News the tower and flight simulators.

Jesus Antonio has always wanted to be a pilot.

“What makes flying awesome is it’s everything at once,” he said.

He is finishing four years of study, which includes time in the air.

Dr. Sharon DeVivo is the president of Vaughn College. Within a year of graduation, 92% of their graduates have a job or continue to an advanced degree.

“We will not produce enough pilots, engineers, and technicians for 20 years. Maintenance technicians are desperately needed. The issue with pilots is they’re retiring and attrition. There’s a nationwide effort by airlines, FAA, and institutions such as Vaughn to get more students interested in this career path,” said DeVivo.

The Federal Aviation Administration has asked airlines to limit the number of flights, including in the New York area, through at least September 2023 because of crew shortages.

Delays are estimated this summer to be up 45%.