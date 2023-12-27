QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — The legacy of the late music legend Tony Bennett will soon be forever etched into the landscape of his hometown borough.

The Queens native will be honored with the renaming of the intersection of 32nd Street and Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria. Bennett, the child of Italian immigrants, grew up near that corner, getting his start in music as a singing waiter.

Bennett, passed away on July 21, 2023, at 96 years old–just two weeks shy of his 97th birthday.

The last of the great saloon singers of the mid-20th century, Bennett often said his lifelong ambition was to create “a hit catalog rather than hit records.” He released more than 70 albums, bringing him 19 competitive Grammys — all but two after he reached his 60s — and enjoyed deep and lasting affection from fans and fellow artists.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.