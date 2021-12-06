See it: Astoria playground set ablaze by rubbish fire

A large rubbish fire burns in an area of the Hoyt Playground in Astoria, Queens on Sunday night, Dec. 5, 2021. (Citizen App)

ASTORIA, Queens — Authorities were investigating the cause of a large rubbish fire that set an area of a Queens playground ablaze late Sunday night.

The FDNY said firefighters responded just after 10 p.m. to reports of the blaze at Astoria’s Hoyt Playground, near the corner of 31st Street and 24th Avenue.

Video from the Citizen App showed large flames spread around a corner of the playground by some benches. Additional Citizen App footage showed thick clouds of smoke in the area as firefighters turned a hose on the fire.

No injuries were reported, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials early Monday morning said the cause of the blaze was still unknown.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).