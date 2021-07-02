Crane topples onto Astoria building: FDNY

ASTORIA, Queens — Firefighters rushed to the scene after a construction crane fell over onto a building in Queens on Friday morning, according to authorities.

Calls came in around 8:30 a.m. for a crane leaning against a building at 35-01 36th Street, between 35th and 36th avenues in Astoria, according to the FDNY.

No injuries had been reported, according to authorities.

Construction workers on the scene told PIX11 it was a new apartment building under construction.

A worker said the crane was loading steel beams into place when apparently the load became too heavy. The worker inside the truck was not hurt.

A construction crane fell over onto on a building in Astoria, Queens on Friday morning, July 2, 2021, authorities say. (PIX11 News)

The FDNY said units were operating at the scene, which was still active around 9:20 a.m.

The Department of Buildings said inspectors were en route to the scene.