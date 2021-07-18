Police are looking for this person in connection with a possible hate crime attack on an Asian woman on May 22, 2021, in Hunters Point, Queens, according to the NYPD. (Credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK — A woman sprayed an Asian woman with water on a Queens street during what police described as a possible hate crime attack last May, according to the NYPD.

The incident happened around noon on May 22 outside a business on Queens Plaza South near Crescent Street in Hunters Point, police said.

The 55-year-old victim was walking her dog when the suspect approached her, sprayed her with a water bottle and made an anti-Asian statement, according to the NYPD.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force launched an investigation into the incident.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect on Sunday. They described the suspect as a woman in her early 20s with an average build and short, black hair.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources. Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here.