A train enters the 21st Street-Queensbridge station on May 24, 2021, after a man was pushed onto the tracks earlier in the morning. (Credit: PIX11)

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens – An Asian man was pushed onto the subway tracks in Queens Monday morning, police said.

The 35-year-old victim was standing on the Manhattan-bound F train platform at the 21st Street-Queensbridge station around 7:43 a.m. when he was pushed onto the tracks, according to a department spokesperson.

He was able to make his way back onto the platform before a train came into the station, police said. He suffered a cut to his head and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 20s or 30s wearing all black. He fled the station after the attack.

The Hate Crimes Task Force launched an investigation into the assault. No arrests had been made, as of around 11 a.m.

MTA spokesman Michael Cortez said customer safety remains a top priority for the agency as it seeks ways to address the rise in crime.

“There is no higher priority for the MTA than the safety and security of our customers. Like other transit systems across the country the MTA is experiencing a significant dip in ridership and a spike in crime. We continue to call on the de Blasio Administration to partner with us and do more to address subway incidents and the ongoing mental health crisis in the city,” Cortez said Monday in a statement.

The incident is the latest in a series of concerning crimes in the subway system.

Several people, including an NYPD officer, were attacked over the weekend in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

A 23-year-old man was hit in the face with a hammer on a southbound No. 2 train at the Church Street station in an unprovoked assault on Sunday, officials said. The suspect remained on the loose, as of Monday morning.

Earlier on Sunday, the NYPD responded to reports of a man shoving riders onto the trackbed of the southbound platform at the Lenox Avenue and West 135th Street subway station in Manhattan, police said.

When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old Derrick Toms on a bench, but then he got up and allegedly punched a 54-year-old man, officials said. As police tried to arrest Toms, he allegedly punched an officer, knocking off her body camera and glasses.

After he was subdued, Toms was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, assaulting an officer, assault and reckless endangerment, according to the NYPD.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said last week the NYPD would deploy an additional 250 police officers to the subway system in an effort to deter violent crime.

“We’re going to take the officers and put them at the right places in the subways at the right time, particularly at peak times of ridership,” the mayor had said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources. Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here.