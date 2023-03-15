JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens man was indicted Tuesday, accused of selling ghost guns from his Jamaica, Queens home.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the indictment Wednesday during a press conference where several seized weapons were displayed.

“The majority of these guns were ghost guns,” James explained. “The ghost guns include AR-15 style assault weapons.”

Eduardo Hernandez, 29, faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of criminal sale of a firearm in the first degree.

A total of 19 firearms were seized, including 12 ghost guns, during the investigation, according to the Attorney General’s office.

Investigators believe Hernandez trafficked weapons from Massachusetts to New York, working with 46-year-old Jose Garcia of Westfield, Massachusetts and 30-year-old Euclides Castillo of Davenport, Florida. According to the Attorney General’s Office, Hernandez appeared in Queens Criminal Court Wednesday and was remanded.

Investigators are still searching for Garcia and Castillo.