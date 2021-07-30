Arrest made in deadly shooting of teen outside Queens bar

Queens

ELMHURST, Queens — An arrest was made in connection to the fatal shooting of a teen outside a Queens bar earlier this month.

Dennis Vassilenko, 18, was arrested Thursday and faces charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon. 

It happened on July 7 outside the Sabor Latino Restaurant and Bar on 40th Road in Elmhurst, officials said.

Authorities were called to the location around 4:25 p.m. when they discovered Eduardo Hernandez, 17, with gunshot wounds to his torso.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police early Thursday said the victim had a BB gun in his possession when he was shot.

Authorities believe the fatal shooting was somehow narcotics related.

