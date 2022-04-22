ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested one of the men who allegedly took part in a street shootout in Queens in broad daylight earlier this week.

Jordan Stennett, 18, of Queens, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, six counts of reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, the NYPD announced Friday.

Stennett was allegedly one of the suspects involved in the shootout that happened in front of 194-05 Linden Boulevard in the St. Albans area of Queens around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Surveillance video provided by police shows the shooting unfold. A man holding a bag was approached by two people. After several moments, the man who was approached pulled out a gun and shot at another man at close range. The other man returned fire as they all scrambled behind vehicles and continued to shoot at each other.

Amazingly, no one was hurt as bullets flew. Only the white SUV seen in the video was hit by the gunfire, police said.

One of the men fled the scene in a silver Honda Accord before coming back to retrieve belongings he dropped during the shootout. The two who approached the man fled in a black Acura 4-door sedan driven by another person, police said.

It’s not clear which person in the video is allegedly Stennett. No other arrests have been made in the case.

