Teen in custody in 2019 fatal shooting of Aamir Griffin in Queens basketball court

LOS ANGELES — A teen was arrested in California in connection to the 2019 fatal stray-bullet shooting of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin in Queens, authorities said Friday.

Sean Brown, 18, was taken into custody by the Fugitive Task Force Monday and is expected to appear in court, according to Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office.

Brown has been indicted in the murder of Griffin and is waiting to be extradited back to New York, according to the New York Post.

Griffin was fatally struck by a stray bullet while he was practicing on a Queens basketball court near his home in the Baisley Park Houses in Jamaica on Oct. 26, 2019.

Griffin was a promising teen who had dreams of playing for the NBA and was known to be a hardworking student who never missed a day of school.

His basketball coach Ron Naclerio compared Griffin to star basketball player Magic Johnson.

The basketball court where Griffin was shot has since received a makeover by cops and the community in hopes of becoming a place where families can feel safe again.