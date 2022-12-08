SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (PIX11) — A suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection to a fatal intentional hit-and-run in South Richmond Hill that unfolded in conjunction with the stabbings or slashing of four men, according to authorities.

Eddie Eason, 25, is charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the September incident, police said.

Officers responded around 2:45 a.m. Sept. 24 to separate 911 reports of a pedestrian struck at 120th Street and 97th Avenue, and a large fight about two blocks away, and determined that the two incidents were connected, officials said at the time.

First responders to the former scene found Tiara Graham, 31, lying in the road with trauma across her body, authorities said. Graham, of Brooklyn, was rushed to an area hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators determined that Graham was intentionally struck by the driver of a white sedan, last seen northbound on 120th Street, police said.

While police were investigating, four men variously suffering from stab or slash wounds arrived at multiple area hospitals, all by private means, authorities said. The men, ranging in age from 23 to 40, were all listed at the time in what officials described as stable condition. Investigators additionally believed at the time that two of the men may have been struck by a vehicle, police said.

Details about an initial court appearance for Eason, of Brooklyn, were not listed in online public records as of Thursday morning.