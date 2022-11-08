QUEENS (PIX11) — Robbers in Queens dragged a man from his car at gunpoint, put a plastic bag around his head and zip tied his hands, police said Tuesday.

The robbers — three men — approached the 42-year-old victim around 6 a.m. on Oct. 24 near 35th Avenue and 146th Street, officials said. They got out of their Honda Pilot and tapped on the victim’s window with firearms.

They pulled the man from his car, restrained him and then put him back inside his vehicle. The men drove around with the zip tied victim, demanding money as they drove, police said. He complied and told them where he had money inside his home.

The robbers removed the zip ties and left the man in Nassau County, officials said. They fled with the victim’s vehicle. The men also removed an undetermined amount of cash from the victim’s home. The victim’s vehicle was later found on Nov. 2.

Police have asked for help identifying men in connection with another Oct. 24 robbery. In that incident, a 43-year-old man was parked near Totten Street and Utopia Parkway. Two armed robbers banged on his window and demanded the victim get out. They tried unsuccessfully to take the man’s vehicle, but they were unable to get it to start. They took off with the victim’s cellphone and backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).