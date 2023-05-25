QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — An armed robber stole more than $3,000 in cash and lottery tickets from two bodegas in Queens last week, police said Thursday.

On May 15, the suspect went into the store at 92-32 Queens Blvd. in Rego Park at around 9:15 p.m. and threatened a 54-year-old worker with a knife before taking $600 and running out of the bodega, according to the NYPD. The worker was not injured.

Two days later, the man robbed a bodega at 63-18 Woodhaven Blvd. in Middle Village at around 8:20 p.m., officials said. The thief pulled a knife on a 28-year-old worker and stole $1,500 in cash and lottery tickets before fleeing the scene, police said.

The robber went back to the same store in Middle Village on May 18 and threatened the 28-year-old worker with a knife before taking $1,000 in cash and lottery tickets, according to the NYPD. The employee was not injured in either incident.

Authorities said the suspect is about 30 to 40 years old and was wearing a black leather baseball cap in the heists. The suspect remained at large, as of Thursday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).