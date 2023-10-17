QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — An armed robber stole $3,000 from a smoke shop in Queens last week, police said Tuesday.

The suspect walked into the smoke shop at 150-19 Cross Bay Blvd. and threatened several people with a gun at around 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 11, according to the NYPD. The thief took $3,000 from the register and then hit multiple people on the head with the firearm, police said. It was unclear if the victims were workers or customers.

The suspect left the scene in a white SUV and was last seen heading southbound on Cross Bay Boulevard, police said.

There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.