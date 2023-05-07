QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man armed with a knife robbed a Queens gas station Friday night, police said.

The suspect walked into the BP gas station at 75-15 Northern Blvd. at around 11:15 p.m. and went behind the counter before he threatened the 24-year-old worker with a knife, according to the NYPD. The suspect then took $1,000 from the cash register before running out of the station, police said.

There were no injuries. The suspect was last seen running westbound on Northern Boulevard toward 74th Street, police said.

There were no arrests and the investigation remained ongoing.

