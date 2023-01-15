FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — Three armed men robbed a Queens home early Sunday morning, police said.

The suspects stole an unknown amount of money from the home on Franklin Avenue, near Kissena Boulevard, in Flushing at around 4:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The suspects then fled on foot, police said.

It remained unclear how many people were in the home but no injuries were reported, according to the NYPD.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

