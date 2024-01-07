QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — An armed man robbed and sexually assaulted a woman in a Queens alley on Saturday, police said.

The suspect pulled a knife on the woman, 45, while she was walking near Northern Boulevard and 110th Street at around 12:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man then pulled her into a nearby alley and took her necklace and headphones before forcing her to perform a sex act, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect was last seen running southbound on 109th Street, police said. There have been no arrests.

