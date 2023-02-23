JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — An armed man robbed a 19-year-old car-service driver in Queens on Monday night, police said.

The suspect had requested a ride to pick him up near 179th Street in Jamaica at around 7:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. When the car showed up, the robber threatened the driver with a knife and stole $400 from the victim, police said.

The suspect then ran northbound on 179th Street, police said. There were no injuries.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

