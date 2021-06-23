Man sought in 2 anti-Muslim attacks in Queens: NYPD

Surveillance stills of a man police believe was behind two anti-Muslim assaults in the South Ozone Park area of Queens on Sunday, June 20, 2021. (NYPD)

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit said police are looking for a man connected to at least two anti-Muslim assaults in Queens on Sunday night.

The NYPD released video late Tuesday night of a man they believe committed the two potential hate crimes within an hour in the South Ozone Park neighborhood.

HCTF investigating 2 anti-Muslim ASSAULTS 6/20/21 @ 9:15 PM, Liberty Ave & Lefferts Blvd @NYPD106Pct, 31 Y/O male & 24 Y/O female victims, @ 10:15 PM, Inwood Ave & Liberty Ave. @NYPD103Pct, 64 Y/O male & 56 Y/O female victims. Info⬇️? ☎️1-800-577-TIPS @NYPDDetectives @NYPDMuslim pic.twitter.com/zoFN1xZReJ — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) June 23, 2021

According to police, at around 9:15 p.m., the man seen in the footage followed a 31-year-old man and 24-year-old woman on Lefferts Boulevard, toward Liberty Avenue, while making anti-Muslim statements.

The suspect proceeded to punch the man in the back and tugging on the woman’s hijab, before punching her in the arm, authorities said.

Both victims sustained pain and redness but refused medical attention, according to officials.

About an hour later at 10:15 p.m., police believe the same man followed a 64-year-old man and 56-year-old woman near the corner of Inwood and Liberty avenues, again making anti-Muslim remarks.

The man then punched the woman multiple times in the face and head before fleeing on foot, authorities said.

According to police, the victim sustained a fractured nose, as well as pain, redness and small lacerations to the head and face.

EMS responded and took the woman to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The NYPD released the above surveillance visuals in hopes the public could help identify or locate the man they’re looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).