CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — Queens is known as the world’s borough because it’s the most diverse county in the United States. Close to 50% of Queens residents were born outside the United States.

Many Queens residents rallied against their borough’s latest anti-Asian hate crime, including the latest victim.

“Racism and hatred,” Cecilia Lai, one of the victims, said at the rally. “I’m confused why we have to hate,” she added.

Through her tears, Lai spoke out, for the first time, about the anti-Asian attack against her and her 24-year-old son last Thursday.

It was 2:30 in the afternoon. Lai and her son were walking on Junction Boulevard near Roosevelt avenue when police said 18-year-old Natalia Plaza screamed out a car window, “ugly Asian,” and threw water at Lai.

Police said Plaza and 21-year-old Elijah Fernandez, and another man got out of the white SUV and punched and kicked both victims in the head.

Both Lai and her son, a Marine, were hospitalized with head injuries.

Both Plaza and Fernandez were charged with assault as a hate crime and assault.

At a rally in Corona Plaza, politicians and community activists they condemned this anti-Asian attack and the alarming increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in the last few years.

As the performers demonstrated, speaker after speaker talked about how Queens is one of the most diverse places in America.

Police are still searching for the third person involved in this anti-Asian hate crime.