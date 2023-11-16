QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Astra Lumina is coming to New York just in time for the holidays.

The experience is described as a feast for the eyes, and an enchanted night walk among the stars. The creators say they are transforming the Queens Botanical Garden into an outdoor multimedia world.

Attendees can expect illuminated nature pathways, which will guide visitors to a host of viewing zones along with food beverages, and a complimentary drink voucher.

Astra Lumina kicks off on Nov. 24 and tickets are available now for purchase.

