Amtrak train with more than 100 onboard stuck in Queens for more than 6 hours

Queens
Amtrak train

File: An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — More than 100 passengers were stuck on an Amtrak train in Queens for more than six hours, officials said Monday afternoon.

The Amtrak Acela Train 2151, traveling from Boston to Washington, D.C., stopped in Hunters Point at 8:37 a.m. when the power went out. Despite the power issue, there was heat on board for customers as of 3 p.m. During the outage, there were ambient temperatures on board.

No injuries have been reported to the 106 passengers, an Amtrak official said. Water and snacks were provided.

A rescue engine sent out to move the stalled train to Moynihan Train Hall. As of 3:20 p.m., the train was on the move.

