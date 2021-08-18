Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old abducted in Queens: police

Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old Jaila Puello, left, who was abducted in Queens on Aug. 18, 2021, allegedly by Jean Puello, right, police said. (Credit: police)

QUEENS, N.Y. — Police issued an Amber Alert for a 7-year-old girl in Queens Wednesday afternoon.

The child, Jaila Puello, was abducted on Grand Avenue in Queens at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Authorities said she was taken under circumstances that led them to believe she may be in imminent danger of harm or death.

Jaila is just over 4 feet tall and weighs about 60 pounds, according to police. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black shorts and grey shoes.

Police believe she was taken by Jean Puello, 40. He was described as about 6 feet tall and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing boxer shorts, police said. His connection to Jaila was not immediately clear.

They could be in a green four-door sedan BMW 530i with NY license plate number KFM2998.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD 110th Precinct at 718-520-9277 or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.