FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — Zhiwen Yan was a community staple who worked in one Queens community for a decade. On Saturday, the 45-year-old went out on a delivery run that ended up being his last.

“When I first found out, I cried,” one neighbor said. “It’s so sad.”

Yan’s death shocked a Forest Hills neighborhood. Police said Yan was finishing up a delivery about 9:30 p.m. when he was approached by someone with a gun. Footage shows him trying to flee on his scooter, but he was unsuccessful.

Police said they have zeroed in on a person of interest. Apparently, the person has fought previously with Yan and other employees at Great Wall restaurant.

The restaurant’s owner said the disgruntled customer even pulled a gun on employees back in January. Police confirmed that customer is their person of interest.

Great Wall was more like a second home for Yan, who worked three jobs to support his family. Customers showed up to show support at a makeshift memorial for a man they said was a friendly conversationalist.

Judith Roga, a customer who said Yan was “[her] delivery guy,” described him as “always smiling.”

“It’s such a loss,” she told PIX11 News.